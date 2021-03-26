Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.52 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Litecoin has a market cap of $11.82 billion and approximately $3.52 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $177.12 or 0.00337816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000571 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,733,015 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.