Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research raised their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

LQDT stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.91 million, a P/E ratio of -157.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

