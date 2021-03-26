LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,335. The firm has a market cap of $183.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.02. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.