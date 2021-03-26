Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $275.79

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $275.79 and last traded at $275.69, with a volume of 1842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.38.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

