Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.79

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $275.79 and last traded at $275.69, with a volume of 1842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.38.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

Get Linde alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.