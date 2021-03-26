Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,115 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of LECO opened at $122.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.