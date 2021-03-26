Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess Sells 1,423 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $24,304.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,893 shares in the company, valued at $100,652.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Blanchard Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $24,191.00.

Limoneira stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

