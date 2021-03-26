Lightstreams (PHT) Market Capitalization Tops $535,706.38

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $535,706.38 and $2,971.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.00638359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

