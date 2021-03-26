Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $120.00 at JMP Securities

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

LEN stock opened at $99.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lennar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

