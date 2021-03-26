Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

LGRVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

LGRVF stock opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

