Legacy Housing Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a research note issued on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

LEGH stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $427.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,211 shares of company stock worth $464,707. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

