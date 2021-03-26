Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USAT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ USAT opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.