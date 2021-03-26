Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

CAMT stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.