Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $705.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

