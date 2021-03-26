Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,252 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Xperi by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth $63,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPER. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

