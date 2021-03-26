Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

