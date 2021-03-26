Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,733 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 849.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEGH. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $44,945.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,926,064.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,211 shares of company stock valued at $464,707 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEGH shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

