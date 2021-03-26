Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $927.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 83.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $168.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

