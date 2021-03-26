Lambda Market Cap Hits $102.27 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $102.27 million and approximately $36.32 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,542,125 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

