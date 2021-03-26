Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 96,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Upwork worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,931. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -174.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPWK. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.