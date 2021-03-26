Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,740,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $102.88 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.85.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.