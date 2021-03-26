L’Air Liquide (AIQUY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS: AIQUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/24/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/16/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/11/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/10/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 2/12/2021 – L’Air Liquide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “
- 2/2/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/26/2021 – L’Air Liquide was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of AIQUY stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 144,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,684. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.509 dividend. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
