Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter.

CEM stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

