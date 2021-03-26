Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,554 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.