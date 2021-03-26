Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after buying an additional 281,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

