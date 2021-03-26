Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,225 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $68.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $702,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,151,372 shares of company stock valued at $86,265,637.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

