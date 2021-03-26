Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of BSTZ opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

