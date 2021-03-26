Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KUBTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho downgraded Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of KUBTY opened at $113.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. Kubota has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

