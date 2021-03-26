Krios (GIG) One Day Volume Tops $83.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Krios has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $83.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Krios has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001118 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00144977 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

