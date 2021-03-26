Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PHG opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $58.41.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

