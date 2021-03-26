Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Increases Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties comprises 0.4% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $73,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,638 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
