Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €19.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SKB opened at €25.26 ($29.72) on Wednesday. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a 52 week high of €27.46 ($32.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $417.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

