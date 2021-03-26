Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock opened at $189.09 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.26 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.