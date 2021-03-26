Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 6,053 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of AtriCure worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AtriCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AtriCure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC opened at $62.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,263,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,291 shares of company stock valued at $14,613,425. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.