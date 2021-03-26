Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 5,573 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.