Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.23.

SPGI opened at $351.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.59 and a 200 day moving average of $336.02. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

