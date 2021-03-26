Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $186.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

