Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,468 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,520,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,397,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,269,000 after buying an additional 31,597 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 350,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

