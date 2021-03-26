Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

NYSE VFC opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

