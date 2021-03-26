Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

