Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Linde by 647,726.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 297,954 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.32. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $159.41 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.