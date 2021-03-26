Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
KAY traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 19.60 ($0.26). 15,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.32 million and a PE ratio of -17.82. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.60 ($0.28).
Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile
