Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KAY traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 19.60 ($0.26). 15,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.32 million and a PE ratio of -17.82. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.60 ($0.28).

Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

