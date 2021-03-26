Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEYUF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEYUF opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Keyera has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.