KeyCorp Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $41.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.