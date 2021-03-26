KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Colfax by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after acquiring an additional 703,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Colfax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Colfax by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.