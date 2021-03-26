Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.73. 176,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,588. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,315,000 after purchasing an additional 585,440 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

