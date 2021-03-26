Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,652 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,894,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,693,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,441,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,046.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,161.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,173.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

