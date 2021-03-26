Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,820. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

