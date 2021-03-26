Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €135.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.63 ($104.28).

ETR:HLAG opened at €124.40 ($146.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €120.43 and a 200-day moving average of €82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52 week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

