Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total transaction of $6,694,400.00.

ZM stock opened at $314.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.65, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,800,851,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

